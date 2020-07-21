Health Officials were notified that Four employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employees had last worked inside the building between July 10 – 16. All of the employees are in self-quarantine as they focus on their recovery.

MVA completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the areas the employees may have been in contact with in accordance with CDC standards.

Source: WBAL -TV

4 Employees At MVA In Glen Burnie Test Postive For Coronavirus was originally published on 92q.com

