YG Talks New Single ‘Swag’, Plays Questions For Da Culture, Has Words For Trump + More

West Coast’s own YG stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. The Rapper talked about how he’s bringing swag back with his new single! YG also dished on the importance of why he feels the need to be in the streets with people for the Black Lives Matter protest and what they mean to him. YG also stressed the importance of moving different after the death of his good friend Nipsey Hussle. Can YG do it for the culture? Watch the full interview below to see just what he knows!