Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A City Near You

Donald Trump is planning to take his secret police show on the road.

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler’s Nazi secret police force — are expected to be coming to several cities soon in a purported attempt to end violence by, well, bringing violence. It’s a tactic that seems to have failed in Portland, where dozens of heavily armed Department of Homeland Security agents have been seen snatching up citizens off the street during protests against police violence, all without identifying themselves and, importantly, without warrants.

The irony.

Now, Trump, the so-called “law and order” president, has threatened to expand his police-state approach to multiple other cities that his keen eye has identified as being in need of intervention from federal agents accused of kidnapping and unlawfully detaining protesters.

In fact, next up could be Chicago, a city that has experienced a spike in gun violence in recent weeks, including a single shooting incident on Tuesday that left 14 people injured. However, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tweeted on Tuesday in no uncertain terms that Trump’s agents are neither welcome nor needed in the Windy City.

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

Lightfoot was the latest elected official to condemn the president’s apparent master plan to fight violence with violence on American city streets with unidentified federal agents.

South Carolina Rep. John Clyburn said what Trump has done is similar to tactics employed by the despicable Nazi regime.

“That kind of activity is the activity of a police state, and this president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities, and that is what I have been warning about for a long time. I do believe that this election is all about the preservation of the greatest democracy that this country has ever known,” Clyburn said Monday during an interview on CNN.

Democrat Representative Jim Clyburn Compares Federal Law Enforcement To Nazi Germany Gestapo pic.twitter.com/fkEHUDuyQb — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 20, 2020

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro took offered similar sentiments while taking it one step further.

“I think it’s unconstitutional and dangerous and heading towards fascism,” he said.

It was unclear where else the federal agents would be deployed, but the Associated Press suggested the president would target “other Democratic-run cities” in an effort to “supplement local law enforcement in ways that bolster his reelection chances.” USA Today reported that critics fear “the president is testing out heavy-handed enforcement in Portland, a largely white city known as one of the most progressive in the nation, before moving on to more diverse cities.”

In an ominous tweet on Tuesday, the Root’s Michael Harriot offered up a terrifying rhetorical scenario to show what these federal officers could mean for the future.

There’s a conspiracy theory that Trump won’t concede if he loses & rule via military That’s crazy 1. It defies constitutional checks & balances 2. The DOJ wouldn’t allow it 3. He can’t the use military as a police force 4. If he did, wouldn’t they need a practice run? — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) July 21, 2020

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Will Biden Really Pick A Black Woman Running Mate? It Looks Increasingly Doubtful

Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’ Rehab And His Future

Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A City Near You was originally published on newsone.com