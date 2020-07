Maryland is added to a list of states under a quarantine travel advisory if residents go to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Under the advisory, Marylanders must self-isolate for two weeks and get a coronavirus test if they are visiting New York, New Jersey or Connecticut due to recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Maryland.

Over the previous 14 days, Maryland has reported an average of 654 new cases of the virus each day, compared to 385 during the prior two weeks.

The increase caught the attention of public health officials in New York, which was hard hit early in the pandemic and aims to avoid a repeat.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland Placed On New York Travel Advisory As State’s Covid-19 Cases Rise was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: