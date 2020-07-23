HTTWTF? Team Will Go By ‘Washington Football Team’ in 2020

ASHBURN, Va. — After much speculation, Washington will be going by the “Washington Football Team” for the 2020 NFL season. The team will retain this name until a permanent name is adopted for the franchise.

The Washington Football Team will also be keeping the burgundy and gold colors but according to Adam Schefter, “the Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold.”

Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

