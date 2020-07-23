The Nationals will be without one of their stars to kick off the 2020 season.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight's season opener against the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 23, 2020

Nats outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for Coronavirs COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s (July 23rd) opening day matchup versus the New York Yankees. He is asymptomatic which means he is showing no symptoms of the virus. The 21-year-old will be sidelined indefinitely. He would need to have two negative tests before he returns to the field per MLB’s COVID protocols.

Rizzo said Soto was tested 2 days ago, got the result early this morning. He'll need to test negative twice over a span of more than 24 hours to be cleared. That's MLB/CDC protocol, isn't subject to D.C. laws. Rizzo said contact tracing doesn't prevent anyone else from playing. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 23, 2020

CHECK OUT: What Are The Biggest Questions For The Nationals In 2020? [Listen]

CHECK OUT: Play Ball…For Now: Nationals Prepare to Defend Title in 60-Game Season

Report: Nats OF Juan Soto Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Season Opener was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: