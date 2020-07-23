J. Cole Is Back With Two New Tracks Off His Upcoming Album The Fall Off [VIDEO]

J. Cole Is Back With Two New Tracks
J. Cole has returned and his fans woke up with an early gift. On Wednesday, July 22, he dropped two new tracks, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” off his forthcoming album The Fall Off. These are the first tracks since releasing “Snow on Tha Bluff,” a surprise single he released that set off a Twitter beef with Chicago rapper Noname.
Headkrack previews the tracks, and from early response, people can’t wait to see what Cole has in store with this next release, even though no set date has been released.
Is Donald Glover Reprising His Star Wars Role?
The right amount of money can clear anyones schedule, right?!
In a recent podcast it was revealed that Donald Glover would be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian that caught our ear. According to the hosts, rumors have been swirling that Donald and Disney have come to an agreement on a deal that would see Childish Gambino once again doing his thing in a galaxy far, far away. After debating whether or not to “drop” the rumor of the day, Corey Wolfpack decided to spill the beans and inform everyone that “we’ve heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series.”
Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Ego Death’ Top Triller U.S. No. 1
Making the charts today is much different than the past thanks to social media, but a huge congrats goes out to Ty Dolla $ign who jumped to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. charts. Headkrack explains how they track the data to chart these songs, but according to Thriller, “The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song.”
The song “Ego Death” features Kanye West, Skrillex and Fka Twigs.
