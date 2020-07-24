CLOSE
Ciara Rocks Bedazzled Black Face Mask After Giving Birth To Baby Win Harrison

And just like that, the Wilsons are a family of five!

Welcome baby Win Harrison! Singer Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson welcomed their second child into the world this morning. And like the birth of baby Sienna, Ci Ci gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy as he lay on her chest after delivery.

Ci Ci, wearing a bedazzled black mask, even mustered the energy to sing “Happy Birthday” while Russell recorded.

Win Harrison, who is Ciara’s third child and second son, was born 8lbs 1oz. Both Russell and Ciara made the announcement via social media, sending her name straight to the trending tab on Twitter.

Congrats!

