Welcome baby Win Harrison! Singer Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson welcomed their second child into the world this morning. And like the birth of baby Sienna, Ci Ci gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy as he lay on her chest after delivery.
Ci Ci, wearing a bedazzled black mask, even mustered the energy to sing “Happy Birthday” while Russell recorded.
Win Harrison, who is Ciara’s third child and second son, was born 8lbs 1oz. Both Russell and Ciara made the announcement via social media, sending her name straight to the trending tab on Twitter.
Congrats!
RELATED STORIES:
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum Blonde Lewk
10 Times We Wanted Ciara's Pregnancy Hair
10 Times We Wanted Ciara's Pregnancy Hair
1. Braided Mama1 of 10
2. unFROgettable2 of 10
3. Earth Mama3 of 10
4. Blonde Mamas Have More Fun4 of 10
5. Wet & Wavy5 of 10
6. Bleach Blonde Baddie6 of 10
7. Bo Bo Mama7 of 10
8. Braided Beauty8 of 10
9. Tussled & Tucked9 of 10
10. Short & Slayed10 of 10
Ciara Rocks Bedazzled Black Face Mask After Giving Birth To Baby Win Harrison was originally published on hellobeautiful.com