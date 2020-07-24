We’re Not Talking Maury! Billy Reveals His Latest COVID-19 Test Results [VIDEO]

Two weeks ago, Billy Sorrells announced live on air that he had tested positive for COVID-19. For the last two weeks, he went through a few days of feeling very ill, but he’s been stuck in his room without his family ever since. This morning, he was sent his latest test results to see if he was now positive or negative for coronavirus, and he reveals it live on air with his wife Coco!

They talk about the experience of dealing with coronavirus, because both Billy and his wife tested positive over the past month. They discuss the difficulties in the relationship, and how it effected them as parents. The numbers continue to massively grow all over the country, so if anything, take Billy’s advice, stay inside and wear a mask!

