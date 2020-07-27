CLOSE
Basketball
Home

WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off The Court Before National Anthem

During the WNBA’s season opener on July 25, the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm made sure to make a statement against racism and social injustice and pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Before the game, New York Liberty player Layshia Clarendon paid tribute to Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot eight times in her own home by Louisville Metro Police officers in March.

“We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor — an outstanding EMT who was murdered over 130 days ago in her home,” Clarendon said according to TIME.  “Breonna Taylor was dedicated and committed to uplifting everyone around here.”

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Clarendon added that WNBA will be dedicating the season to the “Say Her Name” campaign, “a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice of Black women.”

“Black women are so often forgotten in this fight for justice, who don’t have people marching in the streets for them. We will say her name: Sandra Bland, Atatiana Jefferson, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Breonna Taylor. We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It didn’t stop there. Once the game started, the Storm and Liberty players walked off of the basketball court before the National Anthem was played. The anthem was outed as a symbol of racism when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling while it was played during NFL games in opposition to police brutality and racial injustice.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I don’t want to hear the anthem, I don’t want to stand out there. I don’t want to be anywhere near it, because it’s ridiculous that justice and freedom are just not offered to everybody equally,” Clarendon told ESPN.

Black Lives Matter was also painted onto the basketball court. Taylor’s name was displayed on the back of all the players’ jerseys. There were also 26 seconds of silence before the game started in honor of Taylor’s age.

DON’T MISS…

LA Clippers’ Lou Williams Appetite For Magic City Cuisine Could Cost Him $150K & 2 Games

Tyra Banks Announces Her Own Ice Cream Company Called “SMIZE Cream”

Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother Of His Newborn Son

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

7 photos Launch gallery

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

Continue reading These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="aligncenter" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, too many pockets of this country have always felt on fire. But something about now is different. Perhaps it’s been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it’s the time being isolated and bored, coupled with the incessant ability to be on social media that allows you to absorb and internalize every last ounce of news and injustice. But Floyd’s death has unleashed Black people’s collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it’s performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can no longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn’t is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain’t she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="aligncenter" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor’s boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves, causing the EMT worker to grab her gun, which had a license for, and fire a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That’s when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, those involved in her shooting, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have not been fired or charged with Taylor’s death. Yet, Taylor’s story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off The Court Before National Anthem  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close