Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In Order Secure Illinois Ballot

Kanye West’s political run continues to get weirder and weirder. He apparently gave people from his hometown cold hard cash to get him right.

As spotted on The Blast, the polarizing creative is doing whatever he can to ensure he has a chance at the presidential seat; even payola. According to a report by The Celebrity Insider, he hired an organization called Let The Voters Decide to assist in getting his name on the Illinois ballot. State guidelines mandated that he secure 2,500 signatures from locals by 5PM on Monday. Sources close to the third party say citizens were offered $10-$12 dollars to sign the petition.

Kenny Minster says he was worked on the program and detailed the experience. Due to the tight deadline, he had to make move quick including packing his bags and leaving his Detroit home to head west to Springfield, Illinois. He engaged locals by going door to door for about three hours offering them $10 per signature; at the end of the shift he had secured a total of 56. The citizens were instructed that they were not legally bounded to vote for him.

While the tactic might seem unscrupulous it is quite the common practice in the political space. In fact, Kanye overpaid to secure the signatures as the going rate is usually around the $1-$3 dollar mark. Yeezy’s run so far has been marred by a disastrous rally in South Carolina where he had the nerve to say that Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves. Days later, he seemingly had a meltdown over a series of now-deleted Tweets.

