Bitter Fingers Turn To Twitter Fingers Then Delete: Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About Their Split

Meek Mill may have decided to go public with his recent breakup with the mother of his child, but Milan Harris decided to take a different approach.

On Monday (July 27), Milano took to Instagram to respond to Meek’s since-deleted public posts regarding their decision to end their nearly two-year relationship. In a post simply captioned, “Breonna Taylor,” Milano shuts down any expectation that she is going to publicly address her relationship or the ending of it with a two slide Instagram post.

“I’d never address my private life, publicly but I felt the need to say,” the slides read. “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Milano’s classier announcement comes a few hours after Meek Mill took to social media to announce that the pair had separated. Not giving any specific details, the Philly rapper wrote in since-deleted tweets that the two “came to an understanding.”

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” Meek tweeted. “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Carrying the announcement to Instagram, Meek Mill further addressed the split adding that he made the announcement to ensure that fans wouldn’t think he was “moving wrong”, seemingly pointing to the fact there maybe someone else.

“No fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media work think we moving wrong,” he wrote.

While Meek claims there was no issue causing the breakup, others have pointed to Meek‘s tweets to prove otherwise. Fans took to Twitter to pull up a few stale tweets from the last week that shows Meek has seemingly been posting about his unhappiness in the relationship starting about six days ago.

Shit got too real I had to cut a couple ends…. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 21, 2020

Never let outsiders think they can break the family up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 23, 2020

Do you love meeeeeee! I’m about to do #brokeupinmiamiremix — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 23, 2020

While many suggested Meek’s online antics as the reason for the end, a few fans called out the “Going Bad” rapper for repeatedly being in headlines attached to Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian that ultimately led to the relationship’s demise.

Cause you was fucking Kim k pic.twitter.com/JrcNJuKnWI — LIFE 🌎 (@rxspectme) July 22, 2020

Since making the announcement, Meek Mill has since deleted all posts regarding the decision from his social media.

Photo: Getty

Bitter Fingers Turn To Twitter Fingers Then Delete: Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About Their Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com

