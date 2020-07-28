Learn From Greatness: Philadelphia Eagles Honor Kobe Bryant With Touching Mural

While Kobe Bryant was known for his basketball prowess, athletes from many other sports looked up to him when it came to his mindset, determination, and sacrifice.

When the Los Angeles Laker was killed in a helicopter crash in January, it wasn’t just the Lakers that felt it– the Philadephia Eagles did too. Bryant was a Philly native who supported his hometown team and got to see them win a Super Bowl in 2018, and a reaction of his celebration even went viral.

Of course, the love for the Black mamba is mutual, so the Eagles decided to commemorate him in the team facility. NBA fan and Philly Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. took to Instagram to show off a mural in the NovaCare Complex that features Bryant in a No. 8 Eagles jersey, Bryant in action for the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing off a dunk in high school, and a list of “Kobe’s 10 rules.”

The @Eagles installed a new Kobe Bryant mural wall at their practice facility. (via @TheWorldof_AJ /IG) pic.twitter.com/Tgsbqhx8Qm — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 27, 2020

Here’s what the “Kobe’s 10 rules” list entails:

Get better every single day. Prove them wrong. Work on your weaknesses. Execute what you practiced. Learn from greatness. Learn from wins & losses. Practice mindfulness. Be ambitious. #Believe in your team. Learn storytelling.

In 2017, when the Eagles when the team came to Los Angeles to play the Rams, Bryant was there and even gave the team an impassioned speech before the game began.

“There will be a lot of hype, a lot of talk, especially going into the postseason,” Bryant told the team, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “You can’t let that emotional roller coaster distract you.”

The amount of murals honoring the Laker Legend has skyrocketed and caused Cali-based marketer and social media consultant Mike Asner to create an interactive map of all Kobe murals around the world which reportedly sits at over 300.

Bryant grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs and starred at Lower Merion High School before entering the NBA draft in 1996 and getting picked 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Learn From Greatness: Philadelphia Eagles Honor Kobe Bryant With Touching Mural was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: