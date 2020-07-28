Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep Clothing Brand Drops New Hippie-Inspired “Trippy Summer” Collection

The icon living, Jaden Smith, is providing us with some summer-inspired drip.
The 22-year-old rapper/actor/philanthropist/entrepreneur’s clothing brand MSFTSrep announced today it is launching its new “Trippy Summer” capsule collection. The collection is inspired by the company’s founder, Jaden Smith’s appreciation for and desire to bring back “a movement of peace, love, and self-expression that mirrors the hippie movement of the 1960s.”
That’s made very clear in the photos that accompanied the launch, which features Smith’s sister Willow and others giving us all of the peace and love vibes while rocking pieces from the collection.
Jaden broke down what “Trippy Summer” is about, stating:
“Trippy Summer is about celebrating the magic of summer/It’s organic, and it stems from what we’re really about. This whole summer, we’ve had to create our own version of ‘summer,’ in a way, due to the condition of the world. So, we created an aesthetic and a feel that equals our experience of the past couple months.”
The capsule collection is described as a unisex streetwear collection and is comprised of T-shirts, colorful hoodies, shorts, and pants with prices ranging from $38 to $80. The Trippy Summer’s design is inspired by legendary rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix as well as the Dutch band and design collective The Fool.
The collection is now available exclusively at www.msftsrep.com. For more photos of the Trippy Summer drip, you get a detailed look at it in the gallery below.
MSFTS Trippy Summer Collection [Detailed Photos]
Photo: MSFTS / MSFTS
