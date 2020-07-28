Virgil Abloh Connects With Chicago Sneaker Boutique To Raffle Off-White Air Jordan 4 For Charity

If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’re aware of how sought after the Off-White Air Jordan 4s are.

Virgil Abloh, the mastermind behind Off-White, knows how hyped the kicks are and decided to continue his streak of giving back to the people by connecting Chicago-based sneaker boutique Notre and Aleta Clarke to raffle off a pair.

The proceeds are set to go to Clarke’s Hugs Not Slugs Foundation, with the mission “to help the community. As a unit we service everyone from children to the ones living under the viaduct in the cold. A consistent love cycle is what’s needed in Chicago. As a people we have to change the narrative that earning respect comes from hurting people when it should come from helping people all the time. When dealing with children I research all resources available & use them to create a consistent productive, positive, safe educational and recreational atmosphere for the youth.”

To enter, sneakerheads just had to visit Notre’s website here and make a donation of $3 with unlimited entries per person. The raffle began last week, and after recently closing, it was revealed that $187,151.79 was raised for Hugs No Slugs foundation.

Clark recently took to Instagram to thank God for the opportunity to raise money for her community, saying, “All I can say with water in my eyes is God you did it… Not only did you pick me to wake up this morning but you picked HugsNoSlugs to receive this blessing. I didn’t make it… but I’m definitely on my way Never would I ever have thought this would happen to me… I’m overwhelmed… most people see the bag but I see you…. and this confirms all the work you have for me to do!”

Notre has been doing good in its Chicago community for a while now. The store just connected with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago by raffling off a coveted trio of Nike Dunk SP Lows to raise $46,854.00 to fund crucial programs supporting Chicagoland youths, with a focus on “A Club for Life at Home” initiatives to make things easier for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

