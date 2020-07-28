Nats Players Vote Against Playing Weekend Series in Miami

WASHINGTON — In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins franchise, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “the vast majority of the Nationals players have voted against going to Miami for [their] three-game series this weekend.”

In team vote, vast majority of Nationals players voted against going to Miami for three-game series this weekend, sources tell The Athletic. Decision will rest with MLB. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

The outbreak in Miami has led to the postponement of their games Monday and Tuesday night (minimum) against the Orioles as well as Monday and Tuesday’s Phillies/Yankees games in Philadelphia. The Phillies hosted the Marlins this weekend and await the results of their own COVID-19 tests as well as a deep clean of the visiting facilities at Citizens Bank Park.

2d source described #Nationals‘ majority vote more as suggestion than demand considering if #Marlins play Wed/Thurs they’ll be in Baltimore anyway, easy trip to DC, avoid planes right now. This source believes Nats will play if games stay in Miami, but obviously fluid situation. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

This is not a good sign for the rest of the season when Major League Baseball, with their limitless resources, 2-day COVID test result turnarounds and every incentive, financial and otherwise, to keep their players safe cannot even make it through Opening Weekend without a serious outbreak.

