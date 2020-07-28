CLOSE
Nats’ Soto ‘Getting Increasingly Frustrated’ in Attempts to Return to Action

WASHINGTON — Nationals phenom Juan Soto, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23, is reportedly “getting increasingly frustrated” in his attempts to get his 2020 season started. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Soto “has reportedly tested negative six different times (3 by MLB, 3 by Nats) but has not had back-to-back negative tests, keeping him out of action.”

All of this comes as the Nats reportedly voted as a team not to travel to Miami to play the Marlins this weekend as that team deals with Major League Baseball’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

