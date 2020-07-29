NYPD Issues Statement Regarding Cops Throwing Protester In Unmarked Van [Video]

Even though relations between the law and the community continue to be tense, a squad from The Big Apple has figured out how to drop the ball big time. A set of badges were caught on tape doing the most.

As spotted on Raw Story, NYPD’s finest were spotted using some very questionable and downright authoritarian tactics on Tuesday, July 28. In the brief clip four plain-clothed officers are seen trying to restrain an 18-year protester in lower Manhattan and then proceed to throw her in an unmarked KIA model van. The captive has been identified as a transgender woman named Nicki Stone.

Luckily there were others on the scene that captured the footage. “Suddenly there was an unmarked grey van that moved out in front of us that had been waiting for us,” a witness told Gothamist. “Four guys jumped out and a line of police bicycles came out from down the block—we hadn’t seen them. They pushed us back. They grabbed Nicki like she was a rag doll.”

Naturally, the clip went viral with it acquiring more than 9 million views within 24 hours forcing the New York Police Department to formally respond to the wild incident. The official Twitter account posted the following: “In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.”

In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles. pic.twitter.com/2jGD3DT3eV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2020

Nikki has been since released and faces several counts of criminal mischief. You can view the clip below.

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

