Georgia Mother Found Dead After She Was Kidnapped By 4 People

Tameka Skinner, a 39-year-old Georgia mom of two, was found dead shot to death after authorities stopped a car during a high-speed chase with four individuals.

Skinner’s body was located in a wooded area in Russell County, Alabama after the four suspects reportedly kidnapped her in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim of a suspected kidnapping has died, after an early morning investigation began on July 27. Her name was Tameka Skinner. https://t.co/BZsS9UEJ9j — WKRG (@WKRG) July 27, 2020

Investigators have arrested Demetria Johnson, 30, Sean Johnson, 40, and Joshua Tolbert, 30, of Columbus, Georgia, along with 33-year-old Javion Phillips of Seale, Alabama, face kidnapping and capital murder charges, WRBL reports.

