Beyonce And Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These Gifts After Her Foot Surgery

Beyonce and Rihanna are rallying around Megan Thee Stallion, from a far, after the Houston femcee underwent surgery to have the bullets in her feet removed following a shooting altercation involving her rumored lover Tory Lanez.

Meg received flowers and a touching card from her fellow H-Town hottie Beyonce while Ri Ri sent some Savage X Fenty lingerie to uplift the Savage rapper’s spirits. All of which she shared on social media with her sincere thanks. And a few photos because she’s still that bish!

Megan’s package from Savage X Fenty comes days after fans called for the brand to severe ties with Draya following problematic comments she made about the shooting.

Despite the looming controversy, Megan reassured fans she is “happy” and showed her face to remind the enemy they can’t win. She also has some accomplishments to celebrate after her Savage remix featuring Beyonce sold over 3 million copies.

.@theestallion and @Beyonce's "Savage" has now sold over 3 million units in the US (combined). — chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2020

Meg broke her silence about the incident earlier this week, revealing some key details about how she found herself in this predicament.

“Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents — my momma was my best friend, you know, I’m still really not over that — so you gotta try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she shared.

The eye-opening experience showed Meg she needed to revaluate many of her friendships and relationships. She revealed she is focusing on three core things as she heals: her skin, her music and her faith.

Continue to pray for Megan!

