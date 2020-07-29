Why Is It #PrayForYe But Jokes For Meg?

Ever since news spread about Megan Thee Stallion being shot allegedly by her rumored lover Tory Lanez, social media has been flooded with memes and people making jokes about the incident. While the Houston femcee has decided to remain silent on the issue until recently, you would think that the disrespect would cease, but unfortunately, it has become much worse.

It’s sad to say, but that’s the plight of being a Black woman. On one hand, we’re looked at as being strong, fearless and resilient. So, when we are in need of help, it’s easy for others to ignore our cries. On the flip side, we’re given the angry Black woman narrative. And as you can imagine, whenever we have an opinion or decide to share our misgivings about a situation, it’s looked at as nothing more than a complaint.

As a fellow Black woman, I’m tired. Seeing the disrespect on social media over the last few weeks has left me disgusted. As Malcolm X once said, “The Most disrespect person in the America is the Black woman. The most unproteted person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” And that painful, yet honest statement still proves to be true decades later.

While Kanye West received an outpouring of support during his recent mental breakdown and bi-polar episode, Megan Thee Stallion, who nearly lost her life, became a running social media joke. I get it, mental illness is no joking matter. But, it was #prayforye while Meg dealt with asinine comments from the mentally diluted. Cough. 50 Cent. Cough. Draya. Why is it that when men need support, everyone can get on board and do the right thing? However, when it comes to Black women, we’re often left out in the cold.

Of course, the subject at hand has caused a divide on Twitter. Many Black woman have been sharing their thoughts on the issue only to be met with discouraging responses from some of our Black male counterparts.

It’s sad how unsurprised I was at the people who made jokes about Megan Thee Stallion being shot. Violence agaisnt Black women isn’t constantly reduced to punchlines and memes. From Megan to Breonna Taylor. Black women are worth more. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 27, 2020

Seeing a black women cry about trauma on my timeline and ppl joking about it is why black women are constantly stigmatised by society. Pray for Ye but not for ppl who are actually going through ptsd. Lemme log off before I go off on these twitter teens. Love you Meg 🥺. — Viki Moananu (@MinorityAlert) July 27, 2020

The real kicker is that many men who have been calling for the arrest of the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor are some of the same ones spewing jokes. So, it’s safe to say that you guys can fall in line when the world is seemingly on one accord, but when another Black women is a victim of gun violence, it’s nothing more than a material for jokes and punchlines.

I guess the real question is, “When will the pain of Black women stop being a joke? When will Black men ride for us the way they ride for themselves? Hopefully a change comes, but until then, Black women will have to continue holding ourselves up as the world treats us as if we’re bulletproof.

What say you? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

