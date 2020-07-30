Jordan Peele’s Us might’ve revived some interest in The Luniz’s classic smash “I Got 5 On It,” but now Harlem’s own Dave East is taking the fan favorite west coast beat and adding some Beast Coast flavor to it.

For his new visuals to “I Got 5 On It (EASTMIX),” Dave heads out to the west to get in the groove and burns on some of that sticky icky that seems to basically grow on trees out on the Wesside. We would say “pass that” but the Rona, you know?

While on the topic of yester-decade, R.A. The Rugged Man is proving he’s still got the skills to pay the bills and in his visuals to “All Systems Go” travels through various points in time to lay down his lyrical onslaught.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Shoreline Mafia featuring Wiz Khalifa, ZayTheGoat, and more.

DAVE EAST – “I GOT 5 ON IT (EASTMIX)”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – “ALL SYSTEMS GO”

SHORELINE MAFIA FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “HOW WE DO IT”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “4THEREALNIGGAZ”

BANDKIDJAY FT. LIL MOSEY – “SUPER SOAKER”

MO3 & MTTM DONDON – “ENVY ME”

OLA RUNT – “KODAK RED”

MONTANA 300 – “WHAT’S POPPIN’”

DAX – “WHAT’S POPPIN REMIX”

CHAZ FRENCH – “WHAT A DAY”

Dave East “I Got 5 On It (East Mix),” R.A. The Rugged Man “All Systems Go” & More | Daily Visual was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: