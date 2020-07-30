Nicki Minaj And Hairstylist Arrogant Tae Have Disagreement On Social Media

There’s some drama brewing in the celebrity hair world between top wig stylists Tae and Jonathan a.k.a J Wright and Nicki Minaj is now in the middle.

OK so here’s the tea, you’re already aware of Arrogant Tae as they top hairstylist in the game. He’s famous for working with Ari Fletcher, Dream Doll and the mastermind who transitioned Nicki from those horrific wigs to lace front glory. Jonathan is rising the ranks as the next big wigologist and recently made headlines for his work with Tekashi 69 and the young woman who was assaulted in Ohio salon Iconic Stylez.

A few days ago Jonathan installed a floor length ombre pink wig on cosmetic guru Jeffree Star that was identical to a wig Tae did on Dream Doll. Leave it up to the fans to compare the two prompting a debate in the comments section on who did better.

Fast-forward to today and Nicki Minaj debuted visuals for verse on A$AP Ferg’s new song Move Ya Hips. She credited Jonathan with her look, leaving fans speculating what happened to Tae? Especially since her ridged bangs raised eyebrows.

Nicki took to social media to comment on why she chose Jonathan to do her hair for the visuals, revealing Tae had cancelled on her 48 hours before she was set to film her promo vid.

Tae denied canceling on Nicki and said he had to get his wisdom tooth pulled. Nor did he has the information he needed to create Nicki a wig to her standard or quality.

Jonathan added his perspective to the beef by throwing some subtle shade at Tae’s alleged unprofessionalism.

