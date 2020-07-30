J. Cole & Puma To Drop The RS-Dreamer Silhouette This Weekend

Months after J. Cole previewed his Puma Sky Dreamer signature sneaker, the N.C. MC returns with his first basketball silhouette which will no doubt have his hardcore day ones flocking to the spot to pick up a pair.

Puma and Cole’s new RS-Dreamer was built with the basketball court in mind as it utilizes the “RS foam” to give ballers some comfort while terrorizing their opponents on the court. The new sneakers will even feature the “DREAMER” logo to let everyone know that these joints are J. Cole certified.

“When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others.”

“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

The new silhouettes will be worn by Puma Hoops athletes once the NBA season kicks off and have been seen on the feet of some WNBA players already. They look hella comfortable.

The RS-Dreamers are slated to drop this Friday (July 31) with a price tag of $125 and will be available on Puma.com and at all stores under the Footlocker Inc. family including Footaction, Champs and Eastbay.

Will you be picking up a pair come friday? Let us know in the comments.

