Travis Scott Drops A Face Mask, Hand Sanitizer, And A Multitool To Help You Socially Distance In Style

The latest celeb to offer up personalized items to our new socially distanced world is Travis Scott.

The Cactus Jack frontman, known for his grungy, iced-out style, lent his ethos to his brand to create hand sanitizer, cloth face covering, and a Safetouch to ensure you’re doing you best to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. With his typical brown motif, the labeling of the $12 agave-scented hand sanitizer jokingly reads, “Kills 99% of germs…La Flame burns the other 1%.”

The $25 brown Cactus Jack facemask is sure to be popular as the brand’s logo sits on the left side. Lastly is the $30 Safetouch, which reads “I ain’t touching that sh*t” includes a logo and an animal print hand tab. For those wondering, a SafeTouch is a metal tool that allows you to avoid coming into contact with germs by using the device to open doors and touch other surfaces in public.

Scott and his Cactus Jack brand have been dropping tons of fire merch lately– including camping gear to match the Air Max 270s

“The 29-piece collection has nods to trail activity and includes functional accessories like a sleeping bag, a portable hammock, a Nalgene bottle as well as other items like thermometer and compass keychains. In addition to the Cactus Jack apparel, Travis also released 3 apparel styles in collaboration with Nike,” stated the press release.

He’s also used his platform to help students forced to do distance learning by designing a t-shirt in their honor and speaking on the racial injustices going on in America.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family and everyone who’s suffered loss based on this type of senseless injustice and brutality. Me and the team are gonna do everything possible to make sure these issues are addressed on a long-term basis. Thank u Bun for picking me up this morning and helping me figure out ways I can really help move this forward. Love. See you all soon!” he wrote on Instagram as protests ignited across the country.

Travis Scott Drops A Face Mask, Hand Sanitizer, And A Multitool To Help You Socially Distance In Style was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: