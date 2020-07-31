Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine In Phase 3 Trial

A Georgia news anchor participated in the first round of Phase 3 vaccine trials for the coronavirus, according to CNN.
Dawn Baker, an anchor at CNN affiliate WTOC in Savannah, made history on Monday as the first volunteer to take the injection in the United States.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“This is really, to me, very empowering that I could be that person who could help save some lives. It’s been very heartbreaking to hear about people who’ve lost their lives because of this,” Baker said.
“I never thought that I’d do something like this,” Baker said. “I just hope that they’re really, really good results. I know a lot of people are doing a lot of different vaccine trials.”
The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a cause of national concern as numbers steadily rise. In America, there have been 4.53M cases since the onset of the pandemic, while over 155,000 people have died. Globally, there have been over 17M cases and over 667,000 deaths. All the while, Black and brown communities continue to be disproportionately affected by the novel virus, while also grappling with continued state-sanctioned violence.
According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 25 COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with five in phase 3 trials. Phase 3 is the most advanced stage before going to market.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Baker participated in a cross effort trial between biotech company Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The trial will take place at 89 research sites and will include 30,000 adult volunteers who will receive two 100 microgram injections of either the vaccine or a placebo to evaluate if the vaccine can prevent COVID-19.
Baker’s participation comes after members of our community have spoken about the lengthy history of distrust evoked by America’s history of testing on Black communities, mostly against their will and without their consent or knowledge.
In South Africa, members of the local community protested after a clinical vaccination trial began at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. That particular trial was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Baker acknowledged the racist medical history America inhabits in her interview but remained vigilant that she is focused on saving lives.
List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
1. Fred The Godson1 of 18
2. NFL Player, Von Miller2 of 18
3. BeBe Winans3 of 18
4. African Saxophonist, Manu Dibango4 of 18
5. Andy Cohen5 of 18
6. Harvey Weinstein6 of 18
7. Idris Elba7 of 18
8. Kevin Durant8 of 18
9. Marcus Smart9 of 18
10. Rudy Gobert10 of 18
11. Tom Hanks11 of 18
12. Rita Wilson12 of 18
13. Donovan Mitchell13 of 18
14. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari14 of 18
15. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton15 of 18
16. Olga Kurylenko16 of 18
17. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju17 of 18
18. Sean Payton18 of 18
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First Person To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine In Phase 3 Trial was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com