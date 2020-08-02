Hoop Dreams: Master P Claims J. Cole Is Prepping To Try Out For The NBA

No Limit general Master P is hinting that J. Cole is looking to follow in his footsteps…athletically.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Master P claims that J. Cole is looking to put down the microphone and pick up a basketball professionally. The “Mr.Ice Cream Man” crafter revealed that he spoke with Cole about transitioning from rap to the NBA and is training for a potential tryout with the professional basketball league.

P — whose music and hoops careers are documented in BET’s “No Limit Chronicles” — tells TMZ Sports he had a lengthy conversation with J. Cole about his hoop dreams … and says he’s convinced the rapper is dead serious.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’”

“I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you, but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!”

“But, what I told him … this a different time we’re in. They’re going to pick you apart! You’re gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don’t hit every shot, they — you know in the NBA, they don’t hit every shot, but they believe in them. So, you’re gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you, and the players believe in you.”Master P, born Percy Miller, also revealed that he told Cole that if he is serious about making the jump to the NBA, it won’t be easy and that he won’t get a pass because he’s famous. In fact, he’s going to have work even harder. “They’ve been putting their whole life into this. So, you’re gonna have to prove you’re worthy of being on that court.” With that said, P has a lot of faith in Jermaine and believes he has what it takes to earn himself a spot on an NBA roster. At the same time, he also pointed out that if Cole gets an opportunity, he better make the most of it and show out. “I believe in him, and I believe that he’s a youngster that has a lot of desire.” “Either you’re gonna be good enough to play, or you’re gonna get exposed.”The news follows the release of Cole’s first basketball sneaker, the PUMA RS-Dreamer . A commercial featuring the “No Role Modelz” rapper hooping it up in the gym while Master P narrates accompanied the release of the kicks. https://twitter.com/JColeNC/status/1288856278647877633?s=20 Cole, who is a pretty good hooper in his college days, was a walk-on player at St. John’s University. We would love to see Cole give professional hoops a try, hell NBA ballers try to rap all the time, so why not. You can peep the full Master P interview below. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

