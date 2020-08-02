Hoop Dreams: Master P Claims J. Cole Is Prepping To Try Out For The NBA

No Limit general Master P is hinting that J. Cole is looking to follow in his footsteps…athletically.
Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Master P claims that J. Cole is looking to put down the microphone and pick up a basketball professionally. The “Mr.Ice Cream Man” crafter revealed that he spoke with Cole about transitioning from rap to the NBA and is training for a potential tryout with the professional basketball league.
Per TMZ:
“They’ve been putting their whole life into this. So, you’re gonna have to prove you’re worthy of being on that court.”
With that said, P has a lot of faith in Jermaine and believes he has what it takes to earn himself a spot on an NBA roster. At the same time, he also pointed out that if Cole gets an opportunity, he better make the most of it and show out.
“I believe in him, and I believe that he’s a youngster that has a lot of desire.”
Cole, who is a pretty good hooper in his college days, was a walk-on player at St. John’s University. We would love to see Cole give professional hoops a try, hell NBA ballers try to rap all the time, so why not. You can peep the full Master P interview below.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty
