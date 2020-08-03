CLOSE
The DMV
Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma

Tropical Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs continues its travel up the east coast. So far this is what we know:

  • tropical storm warning has been posted for Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Winds of between 35 and 45 mph expected to start Monday night.
  •  3 to 6 inches of rain are expected to have a major impact around the Beltway.
  • A flash flood watch will include the D.C. area from Interstate 95 to the coast from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.

  • Isaias will be predominantly heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.
  • Winds of Isaias could reach 70 mph and expected to strengthen later.
  • Will become a hurricane prior to reaching landfall.

