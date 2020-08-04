Cardi B‘s long-awaited sophomore album now has a lead single.

On Monday, the multi-platinum Bronx rapper shared an image for “WAP,” a track with her and none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

The cover art for the single features both artists back to back with beehive hairdos with matching earrings sticking their tongues out.

“Single dropping this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap,” she wrote on Instagram.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Cardi teased that she had an announcement to make. Some fans presumed she would be joining OnlyFans after she tweeted and deleted a joke saying that she would create an OF account just to respond to all the gossip about her.

There’s no official definition for “WAP” but given Cardi and Meg’s history, we’re going to presume it stands for “wet ass p*ssy.” Per insiders, the track is produced by Ayo n Keyz who helmed “Bickenhead” for Cardi from her Invasion Of Privacy debut.

It will be the first release from the Bronx rapper since 2019’s “Press” and comes after a few delays, one due to COVID-19 and another due to Cardi renegotiating with her label, Atlantic Records. In an interview with Vogue last year, she spoke on the pressure behind following up Invasion Of Privacy, which won a Grammy for Best Rap Album and boasted two No. 1 singles in “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow.”

“It’s scary because it’s like, now you got to top your first album, and then it’s like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new sh*t that I gotta talk about now,” Cardi told the magazine.

Cardi B Announces “WAP” Single Feat. Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on theboxhouston.com

