CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]

In a game of Never Have I Ever with E! News, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada shares that she’s been catfished multiple times.

The host Will Marfuggi started the game with the reality star and her daughter Shaniece Hairston holding up 10 fingers and putting down a finger for each thing they’ve done.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

When Marfuggi asked the mother and daughter have they ever catfished someone and Evelyn shared her story.  Though she’s never catfished someone, she’s had someone try to get her.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

“You know what’s so crazy, this actually happened to me twice,” she shared. “They were faking like they played sports!”

Lozada laughed off the fact that she stereotypically has a type, and also admitted to having a finsta (fake Instagram) account to stalk people on.

Watch the rest of the game to see more about Evelyn and her daughter!

 SEE RELATED:

Watch: Ms. Evelyn Says Iyanla Vanzant Picked On Tamar In “Braxton Family Values” First Look

Evelyn Lozada Urged To File Restraining Order Against ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star OG

Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

49 photos Launch gallery

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close