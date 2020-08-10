CLOSE
Report: 3-Home House Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]

Home Explosion

Source: Citizen App / Citizen App

An investigation into a possible explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza.

At least one person is dead. Three people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside. Video above the scene below.

This is a developing story. 

Report: 3-Home House Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

