CLOSE
Viral News
Home

Fan Replaces Kylie Jenner With Viola Davis In ‘Wap’ Video

Fans inserted Viola Davis into the 'WAP' music video in place of Kylie Jenner, and Viola Davis retweeted it.

LOréal Paris Celebrates The Launch of Age Perfect Cosmetics

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

After Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion broke the Internet last week with the release of their WAP music video, Black Twitter was adamant about replacing Kylie Jenner’s cameo and it looks like fans have officially found a solution in How To Get Away With Murder actress Viola Davis. To her surprise, the 54-year-old actress made her way into the WAP music video over the weekend in place of the reality star, and it’s safe to say that she was completely loving it!

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

In one edit, fans swapped Kylie’s face and body for Viola’s and let the actress completely take over that “controversial” solo walk like the Queen she is. In another edit, fans inserted a scene from HTGAWM where Viola’s character, Analise Keating, is seamlessly dancing in sync to the “WAP” beat in the background–with a drink in hand of course. Viola loved both edits, playfully reposting them with the captions, “Who did this?”, adding flame emojis and the hashtag #HowToGetAwayWithWAP to the tweets for extra emphasis.

As fans had fun reposting and commenting on the new “WAP” edits, the conversation caught the attention of Cardi B herself, who (as a fan of Ms. Davis) seemed starstruck at the love that Viola was showing the video. She also shared Viola’s retweets with the caption, “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.” We love seeing two Queens love on each other!

Although “WAP” has been met with as much praise as it has criticism, since its release it’s been the topic of social conversation, receiving over 59 million views and sparking meme after meme, including the ones Viola shared above, and we only expect the memes to keep on coming!

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Wore These Designers In ‘WAP’

Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Give Us 90s Barrel Curl Realness On ‘WAP’ Cover Art

Viola Davis/ Michelle Obama

Hail To The Queens! 7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

7 photos Launch gallery

Hail To The Queens! 7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

Continue reading Hail To The Queens! 7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

Hail To The Queens! 7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness

[caption id="attachment_3055972" align="alignleft" width="979"] Source: LISA O'CONNOR/ Erika Goldring / Getty[/caption] It looks like Viola Davis will be taking on the role of a lifetime. In the upcoming Showtime anthology series, the Oscar winner will be playing none other than Former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now it's officially been ordered to a series! As Variety writes, this news comes around five months after it was first reported the project was in development. "Sooo proud!!! Honoring and elevating these powerful, worthy Queens with respect. Go #TeamJuVee!!! @JuVeeProds #Legacy #Significance #FirstLadies," the Oscar winner tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 5). https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1225163836526755841?s=20 According to The Hollywood Reporter last August, it was announced that First Ladies, a one-hour drama, would focus on the personal and political lives of some of the White House’s most famous spouses, with the first season showcasing Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” the logline reads, adding, “This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes.” The HTHAWM star and our #ForeverFLOTUS have met in the past. Earlier this year, Viola wished the "Queen" a "Happy Birthday," by tweeting out this throwback pic taken in the White House years ago. https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1086006484968689664?s=20 Clearly playing any First Lady isn't easy, but playing this country's first African-American one is going to be a challenge. An actress would have to dig deep and embody all the obstacles that Mrs. Obama had face from not wanting to be in the spotlight to being labeled as "an angry Black woman" from mainstream media to finding her own identity during the 8 years she and former President Obama lived in the White House. That, and whoever was to play her would have to channel that level of strength, regalness and sparkle, Michelle exudes every time she walks into a room. But here's what we know: If anyone can do it and do it well, it's Viola. So to celebrate this amazing casting news, here are 7 times that whether on the red carpet, speaking her mind or giving an inspiring speech, Viola Davis gave us First Lady Michelle Obama realness.

Fan Replaces Kylie Jenner With Viola Davis In ‘Wap’ Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close