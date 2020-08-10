Although it’s tough to understand the reason behind it, there are still people who stand by R. Kelly after all that’s been revealed about his alleged behavior with girls and women. Add Tyrese Gibson to that list of people who still believe in Kelly and his talent despite the unsavory aspects of his character.

In an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe for the Bronx Hip-Hop star’s The Joprah Show, Tyrese discussed a bevy of topics and shared his top five list of singers. The vocalist and actor named Teddy Pendergrass, who he’ll be playing in an upcoming biopic, Brian McKnight, Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and Kelly as his top singers of all time.

Of course, Black Ty knew the heat would come his way and he urged fans to “let God do his job.”

“I know he’s got a lot of controversy and heat on him. I get it. So, ain’t no need to get in my comments,” Tyrese said.

He added, “What I’ve learned over the years, is that there’s a lot of people in our industry…rather music, acting, producing, directing, studio execs, billionaires, real estate, the tech space…everybody is involved in something that they don’t ever want people to know about publicly. And I would say, ‘You know what, just let God do his job.’”

Tyrese then went on to say that if a celebrity’s personal interests, kinks, or pursuits were made public, then everybody would be on the cancel list for something.

“If I were to find out about what everybody is into, we probably wouldn’t be a fan of anybody,” Tyrese said.

That said, Tyrese should have plenty of data on Jail Kell to know he probably should loosen the cape and let if fly off into the wind instead of holding on to past glories.

Check out Tyrese Gibson chopping it up with Fat Joe below.

—

Photo: Getty

Black Ty Gotta Relax: Tyrese Gibson Capes For R. Kelly On Fat Joe’s IG Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: