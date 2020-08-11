CLOSE
Ben Vereen’s Son Benjamin Vereen Jr., Dead At 55

Legendary actor Ben Vereen is mourning the death of his son, Benjamin Vereen Jr., reports PEOPLE.com.

The Tony-award winning actor released a statement, confirming his son’s death, sharing, “I am sorry to announce my son Benjamin A Vereen Jr., affectionately known as Benji passed away.” Adding, “Thank you to the public for loving my son.”

Vereen Jr. was also a man of the arts. His father noted him as a talented dancer and choreographer.

NY1.com reports Vereen Jr. had been missing since July 27.

Vereen Jr. is survived by four children.

The cause of his death has not be released.

Ben Vereen's Son Benjamin Vereen Jr., Dead At 55

