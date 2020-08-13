Future’s only a few months removed from releasing his latest project, High Off Life, and though most artists would take this time to promote their own work, Future’s out here helping the next generation get some shine and sharing the spotlight that’s on his celebrity.

This time around the ATLien links up with Lil Yachty for the visuals to “Pardon Me” where they floss all kinds of paper, ice, automobiles and stunt in front of a VHS quality camera. They must’ve blew the entire budget on shining and ain’t have nothing left for a modern camera (we joking).

Back in LA, Slim 400 keeps his energy in the streets and in his black-and-white visuals to “One By One” walks through his hood showing his peoples love while the red flags stand out to let everyone know what he’s repping.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brandy, Gunna featuring Yak Gotti, and more.

LIL YACHTY & FUTURE – “PARDON ME”

SLIM 400 – “ONE BY ONE”

BRANDY – “BORDERLINE”

GUNNA FT. YAK GOTTI – “WUNNA FLO”

SA- ROC – “DELIVERANCE”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “BACK DOOR”

LIL KEED – “HERE”

Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me,” Slim 400 “One By One” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

