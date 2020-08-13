HHW Gaming: Apple Gives ‘Fortnite’ The Boot From App Store After Epic Games “Violates” In-App Payments Rule

Just like that, Fornite is gone from Apple’s App Store after Epic Games announced it was giving players a discount if they purchased V-Bucks directly from Epic.

Apple’s decision literally comes hours after Epic Games revealed it would be bypassing the 30% revenue cut that both the App Store and Google Play store takes when players purchase V-Bucks in Fortnite. In a statement released earlier today announcing its new mobile direct payment system Epic stated:

“If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.”

Apple, of course, didn’t care for the decision and subsequently has pulled the game from the App Store and in its own statement, the company said:

“Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their Fortnite app has been removed from the store.”

Apple claims that Epic Games “enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.”

Epic Games responded back by pointing out that other companies such as Amazon, Grubhub, Best Buy, Fandango, Uber, Lyft, and StubHub have all been cleared by Apple to use direct payments. The company also hopped on the Fortnite official Twitter account to take a shot at the company that Jobs built. In the tweet, Fortnite stated it will be showing a film titled “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” a jab at Apple’s 1984 Super Bowl commercial that was directed by Ridley Scott.

Fortnite Party Royale will premiere a new short: Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite. Join us at 4PM ET. pic.twitter.com/BWvndK3gDt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Google has yet to respond to Epic Games’ decision.

Photo: Epic Games/Fortnite

