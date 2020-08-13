CLOSE
Report: Minority Owners Pressure Snyder to Sell Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Football Team’s minority owners are pressuring Daniel Snyder to sell his majority stake in the team, according to The Wall Street Journal.

 

 

According to sources, Daniel Snyder has no intention of selling the franchise he has owned for over two decades. This could evidenced by a recent legal filing of Snyder’s claiming one or more of the minority owners has “attempted to leak defamatory information” about the 55-year old billionaire.

The minority ownership led by FedEx CEO Fred Smith includes Robert Rotham, Chairman of Black Diamond Enterprises and NVR, Inc Chairman Dwight Schar own roughly 40% of the team. They are the same group that successfully pressured Snyder to change the team name this summer.

The group originally had been reported to be shopping their 40% but are now focused on Snyders shares.

