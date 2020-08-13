Why Nicki Minaj Fans Are Mad At A$AP Ferg & DaBaby Gets Dragged [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj’s has a serious fanbase as we all know, and yesterday the Barbz were out for blood. After learning A$AP Ferg’s collaboration with Black Barbie and MadeInTYO “Move Ya Hips” only hit No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki’s fans were on the A$AP Mob rapper’s tail.

In other news we wish wasn’t real, DaBaby is now down for Kanye West to be President, even if it may be virtually impossible for Ye to win. The North Carolina rapper shared his opinion on the 2020 Election on Wednesday (August 12), one day after the official announcement of California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden‘s running mate for Vice President.

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye,” the Blame It On Baby rapper wrote.

