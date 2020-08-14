Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Boosie Calls A Meeting With Mark Zerckinburger

Even though it has not been confirmed, Boosie may have been removed for constantly promoting his OnlyFans account, using some very suggestive photos of women and violating Instagram’s privacy guidelines. Boosie says he really needs his IG page because he’s missing out on so much show/concert money due to the current pandemic. So to Mr. Zuckerburger: come on maneee. Come on dawg! *Boosie voice*

Jill Scott to play the legendary Mahalia Jackson

The biopic is said to be executive produced by Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx. They have even officially acquired the Jackson’s music catalog for the film, including her biggest hits like “His Eyes Are On The Sparrow” “Amazing Grace” “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and more!

This is sure to give the late great ‘Queen Of Gospel’ the epic biopic she deserves.