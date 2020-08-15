CLOSE
Nas Dumps On Doja Cat in His New Single “Ultra Black”

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Nas has finally released new material for the first time in several years and he is not holding back against a rising star in the music world who has been under a lot of controversy.

Released from the upcoming album ‘King’s Disease,’ “Ultra Black” is supposed to give fans who have the same “melanin” skin pigment a chance to have “the confidence to do the same.”

In the process, Nas also takes a shot a Doja Cat rapping, “We going ultra black, the opposite of Doja Cat.” Doja Cat faced some controversy earlier this year after fans alleged she a member of alt-right/incel and online chat rooms after discovering some insensitive tweets from her past.

Doja has not yet responded to Nas’ diss on her in his new track.

The track comes from a new album that is planned for a released later this month on Aug. 21.  Hit-Boy serves as the main producer for Nas’ new recording.

This also comes after Big Sean came after Nas on social media saying that he was “putting Nas on blast right now,” only to get a response saying “it’s kinda hard to replace me.”

To hear “Ultra Black,” click below:

[caption id="attachment_898066" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: PYMCA / Getty[/caption] Nas made a return to the airwaves with his new single "Ultra Black" featuring Hit-Boy ahead of the release of his King's Disease album with the producer guiding the project. Within the song's hook, Doja Cat caught a stray and her fans are blasting the Queensbridge legend and bringing up his past domestic violence allegations to boot. The line in "Ultra Black" that has the Doja Hive ready to part Nas' fade is as follows: "We goin' ultra black, unapologetically black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black" Doja Cat made some questionable use of her time by hanging up in chat rooms where alleged chatter of racism and anti-Blackness ran rampant. Further, Doja Cat's "Dindu Nuffin" didn't help her case much after observers learned of the song, and Doja's half-baked reasoning for employing the racist dig in her music. With Nas' "Ultra Black" out for public consumption and the line sticking out like a gazelle in the wild, fans have seized on the lyric and have been bringing up the wordsmith's alleged domestic violence issues with his ex-wife Kelis, along with other seemingly unsavory moments of his career. We've got the reactions below. -- Photo: Getty

