Nas Dumps On Doja Cat in His New Single “Ultra Black”

Nas has finally released new material for the first time in several years and he is not holding back against a rising star in the music world who has been under a lot of controversy.

Released from the upcoming album ‘King’s Disease,’ “Ultra Black” is supposed to give fans who have the same “melanin” skin pigment a chance to have “the confidence to do the same.”

From Uproxx:

In the process, Nas also takes a shot a Doja Cat rapping, “We going ultra black, the opposite of Doja Cat.” Doja Cat faced some controversy earlier this year after fans alleged she a member of alt-right/incel and online chat rooms after discovering some insensitive tweets from her past.

Doja has not yet responded to Nas’ diss on her in his new track.

The track comes from a new album that is planned for a released later this month on Aug. 21. Hit-Boy serves as the main producer for Nas’ new recording.

This also comes after Big Sean came after Nas on social media saying that he was “putting Nas on blast right now,” only to get a response saying “it’s kinda hard to replace me.”

To hear “Ultra Black,” click below:

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

