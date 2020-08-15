Travis Kelce Uses His $57M Contract Extension To Help Fight Inequality & Create A Safe Place For Kids To Study Stem

With the NFL solidifying contracts for the upcoming season, thankfully, some players are putting that money to good use.

The San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce just became the two highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. Kittle signed a five-year extension worth $75 million, while Kelce reportedly signed a four-year extension worth $57 million.

And instead of balling out, Kelce is getting into real estate by buying a building for his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation to give inner-city Kansas City teenagers a safe place where they can study STEM, an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the ‘Ignition Lab: Powered by 87 & Running’ – a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources, and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience,” Kelce wrote on the foundation’s website on a post entitled Dear Kansas City.

Kelce grew up in Ohio, and as an adult now, he recognizes the opportunity, privilege, and exposure he had as a kid because of the color of his skin. And now, with that $57 million contract extension, he is excited to use that money to help close the gap of inequality he saw all too much in his native of Ohio.

“Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream,” he wrote. “And it’s a beautiful thing when a kid’s dream comes true.”

