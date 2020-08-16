Alex Smith Activated Off PUP List After Nearly Two Years

ASHBURN, Va. — Twenty-one months after suffering a gruesome compound fracture in his right leg, Washington QB Alex Smith has officially been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Washington Football Team officially activated QB Alex Smith off the Physically Unable to Perform List. Welcome back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2020

Smith’s recovery was long, painful (17 surgeries) and strife with life-threatening complications but through it all the former #1 overall pick out of Utah has remained focused on returning to the gridiron. Even at the end of last season, over a year into recovery, Smith was still set on returning for 2020, saying “I still have dreams of getting back to where I was and getting back out there. This has been, obviously, a crazy ride with a lot of unforeseen turns, but without a doubt that’s still my goal.”

21 months later and the comeback is closer than ever https://t.co/GQColQu51D — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

Smith has been given the go ahead to return to practice on Sunday (Aug 16) and will enter training camp competing with 2019 First Round pick and last year’s starter, Dwayne Haskins. The presence of Smith at training camp will provide Haskins with real competition for his starting spot and should only help the development of the young signal caller.

One month away from the 2020 season starting and Alex Smith can see the finish line of his quest back, which by then will be have been a 22-month ordeal.

