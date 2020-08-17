Pat McGrath Debuted New Makeup For The ‘WAP’ Music Video

The WAP music video has taken social media and seemingly the world by storm. While many of us are still enamored by the Cardi and Meg collab along with the cameos, there is one detail that we simply can’t get enough of, Cardi B’s makeup. While the Bronx femcee always flaunts a pretty beat, this one was extra special all thanks to the legendary Pat McGrath.

While the mother of makeup was not on the set working her makeup magic, a few of her new products made the cut for Cardi’s makeup look. And of course, Cardi relied on her go-to makeup artist Erika La Pearl to beat her face to perfection.

If you’re a fan of Pat McGrath Labs makeup then you know that her offerings deliver a high-shine finish that’s in a league of its own. Cardi B’s baby pink eye makeup included the MTHRSHP Rose Decadence Eye Makeup Palette ($65.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com) that comes complete with six shades ranging from creamy mattes, luminous shimmery shades and a duochrome shade that’s ultra-blendable.

As for her lips, the star donned two of the brand’s unreleased Lip Fetish Divine Lip Shine lipsticks ($36.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com) and the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil Structure ($28.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com). The lippie comes equipped with a high-shine glossy finish that boasts the brand’s lip balm formula, while the lip liner helps to perfectly shape and enhance the shape of your lips. Based on Cardi’s lip makeup, we believe that the lip color was a fusion of sheer pink and brown lip liner. Stunning!

If you’ve never tried Pat McGrath Labs makeup or are looking to expand your collection, these products will come in major clutch!

What say you? Are you digging Cardi B’s makeup look in the Wap video? Will you be adding these essentials to your makeup collection? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!

