WNBA Stars Diana Taurasi & Sue Bird Team Up With Flight Club To Auction Off Game-Worn Sneakers For Breonna Taylor Foundation

Yet, it’s been over five months, and the police officers in question have to be charged. And now, WNBA superstars Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury are getting involved in a way that will not only raise awareness and money for Taylor’s foundation but also an incentive for sneakerheads.

Bird and Taurasi will be doing so by auctioning off their game-worn signed sneakers — the latest Kyrie’s and LeBron’s to be exact, with the help of Flight Club. Both pairs of kicks feature details that nod to the growing movement against social injustice like the Black fist, #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName and #NoMoreHashtags. Plus, each shoe up for auction bears the names of Black women who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality.

Both WNBA players have been staunch supporters of Black Lives Matter and have even established a website for those looking to donate.

“It’s 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Stay loud, demand justice—and SAY HER NAME. This tee is made in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation to whom all profits are given. http://phenomenalwoman.us,” Bird recently tweeted.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed on March 13 when police entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant. Gunfire was exchanged between officers and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he believed that the officers were intruders. Taylor died after being shot eight times. While George Floyd’s murder has been more highly publicized and the officers involved have all been fired and arrest, justice wasn’t as swift for Taylor’s death.

The auction will run from now until August 21 at 11 a.m. EDT on Flight Club’s Instagram with all bids must taking place in the comments section of the post in $100 increments.

You can read the terms and conditions for the auction here.

