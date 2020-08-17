Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest Outside Restaurant

Dallas Grant, the 9-year-old Black boy who was turned away from Ouzo Bay restaurant earlier this summer, held a children’s march outside the establishment over the weekend.

A video went viral back in June showing Grant and his mother, Marcia, being turned away by a restaurant staffer at the Baltimore eatery for wearing basketball shorts, sneakers and a t-shirt. That staffer claimed Grant was in violation of a dress code. However, Marcia pointed out that a white child was dressed in a similar fashion and was allowed to dine at the restaurant.

According to TMZ, about 70 people showed up in solidarity to march with Dallas. This comes on the heels of a pending lawsuit against Atlas Restaurant Group, the company that owns Ouzo Bay. Marcia claims the incident left Dallas traumatized.

Atlas apologized for the initial encounter, firing staffers they said exercised poor judgement, but denied any discrimination.

Source: TMZ

