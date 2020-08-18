Jam Master Jay’s Family Speaks Out After Arrest Of Murder Suspects

Jam Master Jay‘s family has released a statement after two suspects were charged in the hip hop legend’s murder.

On Monday, law enforcement announced that Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were charged with murder while engaging in drug trafficking in a 10-count indictment. According to authorities, Jay, born Jason Mizell, was killed in “cold blood” in the midst of a cocaine deal gone wrong nearly 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, the Mizell family released a statement via Run-DMC‘s social media channels.

“Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions,” they wrote. “We truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.”

Then, they acknowledged that there are “other families out there” who also don’t have closure because of an open case. “We pray that this case gives them hope,” the Mizell Family said.

They ended by saying:

“In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter.”

Seth D. DuCharme, the acting U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, laid out the details of Mizell’s case on Monday. He said Queens detectives, the F.B.I. and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were all involved.

“This is a case about a murder that for nearly two decades has gone unanswered,” Mr. DuCharme said. “Today we begin to answer that question of who killed Jason Mizell and why.” According to court documents filed on Monday, Washington and Jordan broke into Mizell’s studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, at around 7:30 p.m on Oct. 30, 2002. The two men were armed. As Washington forced somebody inside the studio to the ground at gunpoint, the court documents say Jordan fired a bullet into Mizell’s head, killing him almost instantly.

