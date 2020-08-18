Families Of Baltimore Explosion Victims Need Help With Funeral Costs

The families of the two people killed in last week’s three-house explosion in Baltimore need help laying the victims to rest.

Relatives of Jospeh Graham and Lonnie Herriott held a press conference Monday at Empowerment Temple AME asking for help.

“As many of us know funeral expenses are not small and as a church, we have stepped up to the plate to ensure that we will be providing support,” said Pastor GJ Barnes. “That support though that we are providing is substantial, but we want to ensure that the family has the ability to mourn the loss of their loved ones in a way to their choosing and so we’re asking the community to help support the expenses.”

Any funds donated will not only help pay for the funerals, but also help support survivors and other families affected by the incident.

Those who want to make a donation can also contribute online at baltimorestrong.org. Choose “Labyrinth Rd Victim Fund” as the specific fund for your donation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

