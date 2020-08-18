Beats 1 Radio Is No More, Say Hello To Apple Music 1 & Two New Radio Stations

Apple’s Beats 1 Radio is getting a swift rebrand and two new stations the tech company announced Tuesday (aug.18).

The company that Jobs built said goodbye to Beats 1 radio, well just the name and today revealed the renaming of its flagship radio station to Apple Music 1. The decision is a no brainer as Apple continues to transition away from the Beats branding, which could only be found on the then-named Beats 1 station on the Apple Music Service. The station is described by Apple as “one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world.”

Along with the name change, Apple revealed it will be launching new stations as well. One of them being Apple Music Hits, which will give listeners who enjoy bopping to hit records strictly from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Hosts will include Sayde Donovan, Estelle, D’ussé Palooza’s Lowkey, Jenn Marino, George Stroumboulopoulos, Sabi, Nicole Sky, and Natalie Sky. There will also be artist-led shows from Snoop Dogg, Alanis Morrisette, Huey Lewis, Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Shania Twain, and more.

Last but not least, there will also be Apple Music Country. You don’t have to guess what kind of tunes will be spun on the station either. Fans of the biggest genre of music in the country can expect to hear hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera bringing them the biggest country records out right now. Like Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country will also feature artist-led shows hosted by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

Beats 1 rebranding comes as Apple preps to roll out iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur, which will introduce a new “Listen Now” home section that will replace “For You.” It will now also autoplay songs after you’re finished listening to an album, a feature Tidal users already enjoy.

