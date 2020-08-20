CLOSE
The DMV
Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He’s Cancer Free

An announcement from Cal Ripken Jr. Thursday revealed the Baltimore Orioles legend is now cancer free.

The Baseball Hall of Famer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and has since recovered after undergoing surgery.

According to MASN, Ripken said he didn’t require radiation or chemotherapy and going public to encourage others to get checked.

“There was no reason for me to think I had any issues,” Ripken said of his feelings ahead of a routine checkup. He wants men to “stop being reluctant” and go see a doctor.

The good news coming on the heels of Ripken’s birthday. He turns 60 on Monday.

Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He’s Cancer Free  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

