An announcement from Cal Ripken Jr. Thursday revealed the Baltimore Orioles legend is now cancer free.

The Baseball Hall of Famer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and has since recovered after undergoing surgery.

According to MASN, Ripken said he didn’t require radiation or chemotherapy and going public to encourage others to get checked.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“There was no reason for me to think I had any issues,” Ripken said of his feelings ahead of a routine checkup. He wants men to “stop being reluctant” and go see a doctor.

The good news coming on the heels of Ripken’s birthday. He turns 60 on Monday.

See Also: Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He’s Cancer Free was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: