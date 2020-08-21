Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In Union Station

One hundred years ago women were finally given the right to vote but unfortunately our American right to vote is still being limited in certain communities. To shine a light on the many pioneers in the Women’s suffrage movement, a mosaic of Ida B. Wells will be installed at Union Station for “Our Story: Portraits of Change” by Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, produced by Purpose Entertainment.

“We are so proud to highlight and honor Ida B. Wells as the main subject of the Our Story photo mosaic,” Christina Korp, Executive Producer of Purpose Entertainment, said in a press release. “Her story as a suffragist, civil rights activist and investigative journalist is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago.”

The portrait will be 1,000 square feet in the middle of Union Station which is an important location for the woman’s suffrage movement. In 1919, it served as a jail for suffragists who had been picketing the White House.

This mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical photos featuring woman who fought for the right for women to vote. “We hope this project will inspire the public to learn more about her and countless others featured within the digital interactive mosaic online,” Korp said.

CNN. The artwork will also be featured online so people from all over the world will also be able to zoom in on each photo and read stories about some of the women featured. Once the portrait has been revealed, visitors at Union Station will get a chance to be fully immersed in the art exhibit as they walk over and explore each individual image. "In ancient cultures, floor mosaics were in public places and revered and could be studied close up… that's what we want people to really explore it and see ALL the pictures and even touch them," Marshall told.

This mosaic will be installed on August 24 and displayed until August 28.

Announcing ‘Our Story: Portraits of Change’, commissioned by Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, produced by Purpose Entertainment. A giant interactive 1,000 sq ft photo mosaic to be unveiled at Union Station Washington D.C in August. #OurStory100 @WomensVote100 @xtina_korp pic.twitter.com/CuIQgxZ5YR — the People's Picture (@PeoplesPicture) July 23, 2020

